JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines

The JEE Advanced paper will be held tomorrow in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Both the papers of JEE Advanced are compulsory in nature. As many as 1,60,864 students had registered for JEE Advanced this year. The JEE Advanced paper is for the candidates seeking undergraduate Engineering admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programmes across the country. Based on the performance in the JEE Main 2020, the top-scorers are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2020 will be held for multiple choice questions in computer-based mode. The JEE Advanced 2020 will consist of two papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates seeking admission to the IITs will be required to attempt both the papers. The time duration for each paper is three hours. Each question paper of JEE Advanced 2020 will be divided into three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced Exam Centres

As per IIT Delhi -- the administering body of JEE Advanced -- 98 per cent of the students this year have been allotted their preferred choice of JEE Advanced exam centres to reduce the travel distance and time. To facilitate the JEE Advanced aspirants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IIT Delhi has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam city centres from 164 last year to 222 this year. An IIT Delhi statement issued earlier said that the total number of JEE Advanced exam centres this year has been increased to around 1150 from the previous year's 600.

JEE Advanced 2020 And COVID-19

IIT Delhi, this year, had to take various other precautionary measures to conduct the JEE Advanced during this pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards this year have an extra “self-declaration form” to ensure the candidates and the ones in the exam centres are safe. IIT Delhi has released an advisory related to COVID-19 for all the aspirants of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.