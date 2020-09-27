JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Over; JoSAA Counselling And Seat Allotment

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, conducts the counselling and seat allotment processes after the JEE Advanced 2020 result is declared. JoSAA counselling, held as a centralised online admission process, will accommodate students JEE Advanced qualified candidates. The result for counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020 will be announced in online mode on the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment registration process is scheduled to begin from October 6, 2020. Candidates who qualify JEE Advanced will be able to register and fill their choice of courses and colleges in an online mode.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced 2020: Follow Live Updates Here

JEE Advanced counselling, held by JoSAA, and seat allotment 2020 will be conducted in 7 rounds.

JEE Advanced 2020: Results

JEE Advanced 2020 Results will be declared on Monday, October 05, 2020, at 10 am. JEE Advanced 2020 category- wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful JEE Advanced 2020 candidates will be available through the JEE Advanced 2020 online portal. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

JEE Advanced 2020 rank cards will not be sent to candidates individually.

“Candidates qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation,” reads the official notification.

JEE Advanced Counselling and Seat Allotment 2020: Eligibility

It is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify and secure JEE Advanced 2020 cut off to participate in JEE Advanced Counselling and Seat Allotment 2020.

Candidates must secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories should have scored 65% marks.

JEE Advanced 2020: Joint Seat Allocation

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will offer and allocate the seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through a common process.

All the candidates who are eligible for JEE Advanced 2020 admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes.

The detailed instructions for filling-in the choices and the seat allotment procedure will be made available by JoSAA through Seat Allotment Business Rules Brochure.

JoSAA 2020 will announce the schedule of the joint seat allocation will be announced separately.

The list of courses that will be offered by the IITs for admission for the academic year 2020-21will be made available at the time of online filling-in of choices.