  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents

JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi has issued several guidelines to be followed by the JEE Advanced applicants at all times during the exam.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 26, 2020 8:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020: What Is Self Declaration Form And How To Fill It
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Day Guidelines; Important Instructions
98% JEE Advanced 2020 Candidates Allotted Their Preferred Exam Cities: IIT Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020: COVID-19 Guidelines For Students Appearing In Exam
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
New Delhi:

With over 1.6 lakh aspirants this year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold the JEE Advanced 2020 exams tomorrow in two slots -- 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to the IITs was already held following stringent guidelines, but this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more instructions will have to be followed at the exam centres. The conducting body of JEE Advanced -- IIT Delhi -- has issued guidelines on items they can carry to the JEE Advanced exam centres.

As per IIT Delhi almost all the JEE Advanced aspirants this year have been provided their preferred choice of JEE Advanced exam centres to reduce the travel distance and time and facilitate the students during the pandemic and restrictions associated with it. IIT Delhi has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam centres to around 1,150 from the previous year's 600.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Guidelines From IIT Delhi Official Website For JEE Advanced 2020

  1. To maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding on the JEE Advanced 2020 exam day, candidates will be allotted time-slots and they must report to the exam centre accordingly. Candidates, as per the guidelines, were informed of separate entry time via SMS today.

  1. Documents required for JEE Advanced exam hall: The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their JEE Advanced admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for JEE Advanced exam hall are listed below:

  • All pages of the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • The self-declaration form of JEE Advanced 2020 printed on A4 size sheet, duly filled and signed by the parents and passport photo pasted

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

  1. Other items allowed in JEE Advanced Exam Centre:

  • Water in transparent bottle

  • Face mask and gloves

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

  1. Valid ID Proof for JEE Advanced 2020: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:

  • PAN card

  • Driving License

  • Voter ID

  • 12th Class Board Admit or Registration card

  • Passport

  • Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar

  • Ration Card

  • Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo.

  1. How To Fill Self Declaration Form For JEE Advanced 2020: The self declaration form is related to measures to contain the spread of coronavirus among the aspirants and the ones in the exam centres. The form, attached to the admit card must be downloaded and printed. If a scribe is involved, they will have to bring their own undertaking. Also known as an “Undertaking”, it requires the following information--

  • Before reaching the JEE Advanced exam centre, candidates are to fill in the required information in the allotted spaces on the self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma

  • Paste a similar photograph as used during the JEE Advanced 2020 application

  • Put a non-smudged left-hand thumb impression

  • Parent’s signature

  • On the day of the exam, candidates have to sign the declaration in the presence of the invigilator at the JEE Advanced exam centre

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced Notification JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
More Institutions, Proper Lodging Facilities For Students: Delhi Youths On Master Plan
More Institutions, Proper Lodging Facilities For Students: Delhi Youths On Master Plan
IIT Kharagpur Study Proposes Solid Waste Management Norms In COVID-19 Time
IIT Kharagpur Study Proposes Solid Waste Management Norms In COVID-19 Time
NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission
NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission
JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................