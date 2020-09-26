JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents

With over 1.6 lakh aspirants this year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold the JEE Advanced 2020 exams tomorrow in two slots -- 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to the IITs was already held following stringent guidelines, but this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more instructions will have to be followed at the exam centres. The conducting body of JEE Advanced -- IIT Delhi -- has issued guidelines on items they can carry to the JEE Advanced exam centres.

As per IIT Delhi almost all the JEE Advanced aspirants this year have been provided their preferred choice of JEE Advanced exam centres to reduce the travel distance and time and facilitate the students during the pandemic and restrictions associated with it. IIT Delhi has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam centres to around 1,150 from the previous year's 600.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding on the JEE Advanced 2020 exam day, candidates will be allotted time-slots and they must report to the exam centre accordingly. Candidates, as per the guidelines, were informed of separate entry time via SMS today.

Documents required for JEE Advanced exam hall: The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their JEE Advanced admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for JEE Advanced exam hall are listed below:

All pages of the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

The self-declaration form of JEE Advanced 2020 printed on A4 size sheet, duly filled and signed by the parents and passport photo pasted

Valid photo ID proof

PwD certificate where applicable

Documents related to scribes where applicable

Other items allowed in JEE Advanced Exam Centre:

Water in transparent bottle

Face mask and gloves

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Valid ID Proof for JEE Advanced 2020: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:

PAN card

Driving License

Voter ID

12th Class Board Admit or Registration card

Passport

Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar

Ration Card

Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo.

How To Fill Self Declaration Form For JEE Advanced 2020: The self declaration form is related to measures to contain the spread of coronavirus among the aspirants and the ones in the exam centres. The form, attached to the admit card must be downloaded and printed. If a scribe is involved, they will have to bring their own undertaking. Also known as an “Undertaking”, it requires the following information--