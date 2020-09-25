JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Day Guidelines; Important Instructions

The admission test to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) -- JEE Advanced 2020 -- is scheduled to be held on September 27 in two shifts. The first shift between 9 am and 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Around 1.6 lakh IIT aspirants have registered for JEE Advanced 2020 this year. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the business partner TCS iON has released special exam day guidelines and a COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all candidates and staff at the JEE Advanced exam centres. Students are required to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

The JEE Advanced exam 2020 guidelines include instructions on how candidates will not be patted down but frisked with a metal-detector with a long handle, requiring no physical contact. Candidates will be made to sit on alternate seats to minimise the spread of coronavirus and ensure everyone at the JEE Advanced exam centres are safe.

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Day

JEE Advanced 2020 Reporting Time

Aspirants taking the JEE Advanced on September 27 should reach their exam centres well in advance. “Candidate should follow Entry time at the Test Centre communicated on the day before the exam via SMS to avoid any crowding at the entrance to the Test Centre at the time of entry and to maintain social Distancing,” read the TCS iON COVID-19 advisory on JEE Advanced exam day guideline.

Candidates should carry the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card filled in with signature from parent and passport-size photo pasted.

Photo ID Proof

Candidates should present a proof of identity at the JEE Advanced entry gates. A valid photo identity proof can include a PAN card, driving license, aadhaar card, or aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof.

JEE Advanced 2020 Self Declaration Form

The JEE Advanced admit card issued has details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates and invigilators on the exam centres are safe. Candidates have to fill that in advance and have it signed by their parents.

JEE Advanced 2020 And COVID-19 Measures

Candidates should carry a 50ml sanitizer bottle with them and follow social distancing norms during all times at the JEE Advanced exam centres. On completion of the online JEE Advanced test, candidates will be allowed to move out in an orderly manner - one candidate at a time. Candidates should wait for instructions from the invigilator and not get up from their seats until asked after the end of the test.