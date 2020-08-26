JEE Advanced 2020: Exam To Be Held On September 27, Registrations To Be Started From September 11

JEE Advanced 2020: Exam To Be Held On September 27, Admit Card To Be Released Shortly

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020, or JEE Advanced 2020, will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020. The performance of a candidate in JEE Advanced 2020 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2020-21.

The decisions of the JAB 2020 will be final in all matters related to JEE Advanced 2020 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2020-21.

SCHEDULE OF JEE ADVANCED 2020

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. The examination will be held as per the following schedule:

The JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be held on September 27, 2020. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm. It is to be noted by the students that the schedule will remain the same even if September 27, 2020, is declared a public holiday.

All PwD candidates are eligible for one hour compensatory time, i.e., the end time will be 1 pm for Paper 1 and 6:30 pm for Paper 2.

JEE MAIN 2020

Indian nationals who wish to appear in JEE Advanced 2020 must write B.E./B.Tech. the paper of JEE Main 2020 which was/will be held in the month of January 2020 and September 2020.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR APPEARING IN JEE ADVANCED 2020

It is mandatory for the candidates to register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2020. Registration can be done only through the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in - where detailed instructions for registration are provided. The online registration will commence on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10 am. The last date for the registration is Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Students must register for JEE Advanced 2020 on or before September 16 up to 5 pm.

The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is Thursday, September 17, 2020, up to 5 pm.

REGISTRATION PROCEDURE FOR JEE ADVANCED 2020

The procedure to register for JEE Advanced 2020 consists of three steps:

Step 1. Open the official website and login with your credentials. After login, provide the basic data and the choices of the cities for the examination The candidate will have the option of adding an additional mobile phone number and an additional email id, in addition to the number(s) provided during JEE Main 2020 registration.

Step 2. Upload the scanned copies of all requisite documents.

Step 3. Pay the registration fee. The registration fee is neither refundable nor transferable.

REGISTRATION FEE FOR JEE ADVANCED 2020





The registration fee shown above does not include service charges, processing fees and any other charges that the payment gateway/banks may levy. Detailed instructions related to the payment of registration fee will be provided at the time of JEE Advanced 2020 registration on the online registration portal.

ADMIT CARD FOR JEE ADVANCED 2020

Candidates who successfully registered for JEE Advanced 2020 can download the admit card from the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in

The admit card for JEE Advanced 2020 will be available to download from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10 am to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 am. The admit card will bear the details of the candidate, such as- Name, Roll number for JEE Advanced 2020, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category.

JEE ADVANCED 2020: MODE OF EXAMINATION

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Every candidate will be allotted a computer terminal (node) at the test centre. The welcome login screen for the CBT will display the photograph of the candidate allotted the particular computer. For login, the candidate will have to enter his/her JEE Advanced 2020 roll number as login-id and enter his/her date of birth as password.