JEE Advanced 2020: Education Minister, IIT Delhi Director Congratulate JEE Advanced Qualifying Candidates

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated the successful candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020), result of which has been announced today, October 5, 2020. “I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media. The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) conducted the JEE Advanced on September 27. According to official information, close to 96% registered candidates wrote the IIT admission test this year.

“I also congratulate @iitdelhi for successfully conducting the exam and announcing the results on time. The results can be viewed at http://result.jeeadv.ac.in,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

State Education Minister Sanjay Dhotre also greeted the successful candidates. “Congratulations to all students who appeared for #JEEAdvanced and got their desired rank. You worked really hard to achieve this milestone. Students who couldn't get the desired result have a lot more opportunities coming their way. An exam result cannot define your capabilities,” Mr Dhotre said.

This year’s JEE Advanced conducting body -- IIT Delhi -- declared results within eight days. Prior to the announcement of JEE Advanced result 2020, the final answer key was released.

“My hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates,” IIT Delhi Director V.Ramgopal Rao said.

As per the data shared by IIT Delhi, out of the 1,50,838 candidates who appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced, 43,204 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are female and 36,497 are male.

Chirag Falor from Pune emerged as the overall topper in JEE Advanced result 2020 by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal, who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone is the national topper among female candidates.

As the results of JEE Advanced 2020 are now out, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin registration for JoSAA counselling from tomorrow, October 6.