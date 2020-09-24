JEE Advanced 2020: COVID-19 Guidelines For Students Appearing In Exam

JEE Advanced 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 27. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released JEE Advanced 2020 admit card on September 21, 2020. Only those candidates who had qualified JEE Main 2020 and have secured a rank in top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2020. The JEE Advanced 2020 exam has two mandatory papers to be conducted in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. First shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and second paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test.

According to the notice released, “Adequate measures are implemented for safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in conduct of the examination.”

Candidates need to follow the guidelines, social distancing norms and maintain hygiene to ensure the safety of their own and also of their fellow candidates.

“Social Distancing measures will be implemented for JEE Advanced 2020 as per the Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates with the help of business partner TCS iON,” read the official statement.

JEE Advanced 2020: Preparation At Centre As Per COVID-19 Guidelines

Standard Operating Procedures for implementing safety precautions and for maintaining the required standard of hygiene are being implemented. The seating area at JEE Advanced 2020 exam centre is to be sanitised before the exam begins. The furniture including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair will be properly sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, Wheelchairs etc., will also be disinfected. Alternate seating arrangement will be made. At JEE Advanced 2020 test centres, a distance of 6 feet has to be maintained between seats. Hand sanitizers will be available at JEE Advanced 2020 exam centre. At the time of entry and inside the test centre at various places, sanitisation arrangement for candidates and staff will be made. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point of the JEE Advanced 2020 test centre to scan the barcode on the JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card. Scribble pads will be kept at all desks before the start of each paper by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene. It is ensured that all the processes are touch-free to ensure social distancing norms.

JEE Advanced 2020: Instruction To Be Followed At the Time of Entry