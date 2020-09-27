JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi is conducting the engineering entrance test for admission to IITs, JEE Advanced, today. Due to COVID-19, candidates are required to follow more rules and carry more documents to the JEE Advanced exam centres this year.
The admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Advanced, is scheduled today for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. More than 1.6 lakh aspirants have registered for JEE Advanced 2020 this year. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the administering body -- IIT Delhi -- has released special exam day guidelines and a COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all candidates and staff at the exam centres. Students are required to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.
IIT Delhi has detailed the guidelines in the JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards. It also requires candidates to bring some extra documents as part of coronavirus-control measures.
JEE Advanced 2020 Reporting Time: Aspirants taking the JEE Advanced today should reach their exam centres well in advance. The JEE Advanced exams though scheduled from 9 am, will allow candidates enter the exam centres in advance to ensure social distancing is maintained. IIT Delhi has sent messages via SMS today to let the candidates know of their individual reporting time.
JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card: Candidates should carry the JEE ADvanced 2020 admit card filled in with signature from parent and passport-size photo pasted.
Photo ID Proof: Candidates should present a proof of identity at the JEE Advanced entry gates. A valid photo identity proof can include a PAN card, driving license, aadhaar card, or aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in mobile phones and photocopies of IDs will not be considered as valid photo ID proof.
JEE Advanced 2020 Self Declaration Form: The JEE Advanced admit card issued earlier had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates,invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe.
JEE Advanced 2020 And COVID-19 Protocols: Candidates should carry a 50ml sanitizer bottle with them and follow social distancing norms.