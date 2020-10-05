Delhi High Court Has Sent Notice To Education Ministry On Plea To Stay JEE Advanced 2020 Results

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Education and others on a plea to stay the declaration of the JEE Advance 2020 results and conduct the exams afresh for the petitioner's son, who was reportedly hounded for 45 minutes at the exam centre.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath, however, refused to stay the declaration of the results on a petition filed by Pawan Kumar Singh, who had sought directions to the respondents to conduct JEE Advanced 2020 exams for his son afresh.

Advocate Mukesh Mohan Goyal, appearing for Mr Singh, had argued that the son of the petitioner was hounded for 45 minutes and thereafter allowed to enter the examination centre. He sought to stay the declaration of the JEE-Advance result till the disposal of the petition.

The counsel for the petitioner vehemently urged that unless the result has stayed, grave prejudice would be caused to the petitioner.

"In my opinion, at this stage, it is not possible to withhold the result of JEE-Advance 2020 where thousands of students have appeared," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the High Court issued notice to the Ministry of Education Organising Chairman JEE -Advance and others on the petition filed by Singh and listed the matter for October 7.

Mr Singh, in his petition, told the court that at the exam centre, his son was illegally harassed for not bringing passport size photographs and was not allowed to enter in the examination centre. However, it said that there is no such condition to bring a photograph.

The petition, filed through RG Lawz Advocate and Consultants, sought to conduct the exam for JEE - Advance for his son afresh in the interest of justice and to direct the respondents to accord the weightage to the son of the petitioner in the marking in proportion to questions attempted by the son of the petitioner and marks scored in the interest of justice.

"The son of the petitioner was again sent out of the examination centre on not bringing a transparent pen. Again, this is also neither necessary nor desired condition," the plea said. The petitioner said that as per guidelines, the pen would be provided by the centre.

The Entrance Examination of the JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27. The son of the petitioner, claiming to be an academically brilliant student was one of the students who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020. The son of the petitioner had scored AIR 30 rank in JEE Mains 2020.

According to the petitioner, his son had appeared in FIITJEE AITSE examinations and in his last three appearances, he scored 2, 2 and 5 Ranks. The FIITJEE AITS is considered as similar to JEE Advanced 2020.

The petitioner told the court that his son when he went to appear at JEE Advanced exam, the officials at the Centre, harassed him and his son.

"Because of the physical and mental torture meted out to the son of the petitioner, he had lost a minimum of 30-40 marks which he could have easily scored on any normal day," it added.