Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Out; Direct Link

JNU third merit list 2022 for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes is released on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 9:11 pm IST

JNU Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the third JNU merit list and supernumerary list. The JNU third merit list is out for undergraduatem (UG), Certificate of Proficiency (COP) and integrated postgraduate programmes. Candidates can check and download the merit list through the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates will need their application number, password and captcha code to login and access the JNU merit list 2022.

JNU UG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Direct Link

The JNU UG admission 2022 window for pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with seat blocking will be open till October 31. The shortlisted candidates will be physically verified from November 1 to November 4. After registration, JNU will publish the final JNU Merit list on November 9, 2022.

JNU Third Merit List 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Result of List 2 Through CUET’ link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login credentials- application number, password and captcha code.
  4. The JNU merit list 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
JNU Admission
