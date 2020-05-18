Jawaharlal Nehru University To Remain Closed Till May 31: Registrar

The next semester for the continuing students in JNU will start from August 1.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in an official statement that the varsity will remain closed till May 31 keeping in view of lockdown extension announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Delhi-based central university asked the students to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice.

A statement released by the ministry on Sunday said schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed during this period while online or distance learning will continue to be permitted and will be encouraged.

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which has been announced to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, will continue till this month-end, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

“In continuation of the office notifications dated 19th Mach, 2020, 1s t& 14th April, 2020 & 1st May, 2020 it is brought to the notice of all that in view of the Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) dated 17th May, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the University shall remain closed till 31st May, 2020. Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice,” the JNU Registrar said in a notification.

Last week, JNU had announced its academic calendar and said exams will be completed by July 31. JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the academic calendar has been unanimously approved by all the deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres.

"Tentatively, students are expected to return to JNU campus between June 25 to and 30 so that they can complete their remaining academic components and complete their examinations. Examinations will be completed by July 31," he said then.

Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester.

