Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today

JNU PG Admission 2022: The PG second merit list is available for download on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in using application number and password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 10:54 am IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
JNU will release the third and supernumerary seat list on November 13
Image credit: File Photo

JNU PG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for postgraduate (PG) admission today, November 8. The PG second merit list is available for download on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The candidates can download the PG merit list 2022 using application number and password.

The option to block seats will remain open till November 10. The university will release the third and supernumerary seat list on November 13.

JNU PG 2022 Second Merit List: Steps To Check At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. Click on PG 2022 second merit list link
  3. Use application number and password
  4. Click on 'Login'
  5. JNU PG second merit list will appear on screen
  6. Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

JNU earlier released the first merit list on November 3 on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam from September 1 to 12. The university will conduct the classes from November 28.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
