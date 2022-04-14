  • Home
  Jawaharlal Nehru University Receives Rs 56.34 Crore For Hostel Repair After Roof Collapses

Jawaharlal Nehru University Receives Rs 56.34 Crore For Hostel Repair After Roof Collapses

JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit thanked UGC and Ministry of Education (MoE) for the release of the grant, JNU in a tweet mentioned

JNU received a grant of Rs 56.34 crores towards hostel repairing
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received a grant of Rs 56.34 crores towards hostel repairing and maintenance following a mishap where a portion of the bathroom ceiling collapsed at the Sabarmati Hostel on Thursday morning. JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit thanked UGC and Ministry of Education (MoE) for the release of the grant, JNU in a tweet mentioned.

A student who got injured in the incident was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. "The student was severely injured and has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. This is a clear case of criminal negligence on part of the hostel wardens and the Dean of Students. We have time and again brought up the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings with the authorities, but the JNU administration has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds," All India Students' Association activist Madhurima Kundu said.

A senior university official confirmed the incident and said that due to dampness, the portion of the bathroom ceiling collapsed and injured the second year student of BA in German languages. "The student sustained minor injuries and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the hostel warden. He is doing fine. He underwent an X-ray which shows everything is fine. The report of CT Scan is awaited," the official said. The official said there are infrastructure issues in the university and hostels, specifically the ones that are old, require repair.

"We have not got funds. We have sought Rs 54 crore to carry out major repair work in hostels but the approval is awaited. We have carried out minor repair work in Brahmputra Hostel. Sabarmati Hostel will be next followed by Narmada. These are old hostels," he added. A senior police official, however, said, "We have not received any PCR call or any complaint so far in this regard."

- With PTI Inputs

