Jawaharlal Nehru University Postpones Its 6th Convocation Ceremony

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has recently announced the postponement of its 6th convocation till further notice due to some unavoidable reasons. The convocation ceremony of JNU was scheduled to be held on December 16, 2022.

JNU in its official notice stated, “In continuation of the Notice of even No. dated 01.12.2022, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that the Sixth Convocation of the University scheduled to be held on Friday, the 16 December 2022 has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The new date for the same shall be notified shortly”.

The convocation of JNU will be held to confer degrees to students who have successfully completed the PhD programme between September 16, 2021 to December 10, 2022. The degree recipients who will be unable to attend the convocation are required to inform the Registrar or Deputy Registrar in advance so that such degree recipients will be admitted to the degree in absentia.

As per an official notice, a mandatory rehearsal will be arranged before the convocation day and degree recipients who fail to attend rehearsal will not be allowed to attend the convocation.

On the convocation day, students must report at the venue on time as stated by the university. The seating arrangements will be alphabetical, school or centre- wise within each course group as decided by the convocation committee. Once all students are seated, they will receive a briefing about the time, and when the proceedings the awards will be presented. The degrees will be awarded to students of different schools and centres and speciality centres in alphabetical order.