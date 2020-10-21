  • Home
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Partially Reopen From November 2

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be opened in a phased manner, starting from November 2, for final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory work in Science schools and special centres.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 7:39 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University will be opened in a phased manner, starting from November 2, for final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory work in Science schools and special centres. In the second phase, from November 16, hostels will be opened for these students, an official statement said.

Students will require certification from their supervisors, mentioning that they require laboratory access to complete PhD thesis work. The implementation of the second phase -- reopening of hostels -- is dependent on the successful implementation of the first phase, JNU said.

The subsequent phases for reopening the campus will be worked after reviewing the first two phases, the university said.

Upon arrival at the campus, Students will be required to mandatorily fill up a self-declaration form. They will also be required to undergo a mandatory seven-day self-quarantine after arriving in Delhi.

The central library, canteens and dhabas will remain closed during the first two phases, an official statement said. Students and employees must download the Arogya Setu app and social gathering will not be permitted at any part of the JNU campus.

Deans, Chairpersons of Science schools and centres have been asked to submit an action plan within three days, starting from October 21. Faculty members have also been asked to submit action plans for reopening laboratories and share names and contact numbers of students and staff members to the Deans and Chairpersons.

