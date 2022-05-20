Jawaharlal Nehru University Opts CUET For Postgraduate Admissions

  • Home
The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 20, 2022 4:36 pm IST

JNU will opt for CUET for postgraduation courses
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday announced that admission to postgraduate and advanced diplomas of proficiency programmes will be held through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year.

"Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility criteria and other details related to PG & ADOP programmes (Academic Session 2022-23) are mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus. The E-Prospectus is available on jnu.ac.in," the notification issued on Friday read.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said on Thursday that the CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. "The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18. "The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country," Mr Kumar had said.

UGC announcement on Thursday came weeks after the UGC announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

