  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU, Delhi University Entrance Exams Dates Announced; Check Here

JNU, Delhi University Entrance Exams Dates Announced; Check Here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam schedule and the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 has been announced.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 8:23 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Begin Registration Process For PG Programmes Today
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22
DUET 2020: DU PG Answer Key Released, Know How To Download
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Check Direct Link, How To Download
DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Download Delhi University Response Sheet
JNU, Delhi University Entrance Exams Dates Announced; Check Here
JNU, DU entrance exams dates announced
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam will be held between September 20 and 23, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. He said once the results of the entrance exam are announced, the admission process will be started without delay. For programmes requiring viva, it will be held online, Mr Kumar said, adding that students won't be required to travel in these difficult times of pandemic.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency online at designated centres.

The JNU online registration commenced on Tuesday and will be on till August 27.

The National Testing Agency announced the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on Tuesday. The exams will commence on September 26 and will end on October 1.

Delhi University commenced the registration process for PG, M.Phil and PhD programmes on Monday while for undergraduate programmes the registration process will commence from August 2.

Entrance exams will be held for PhD, PG and M.Phil programmes and a few undergraduate courses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
jnu entrance exam DU Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
CLAT 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17
.......................... Advertisement ..........................