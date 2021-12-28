  • Home
Jawaharlal Nehru University Imposes Night Curfew From December 27, Check Guidelines

As per the JNU circular, the curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM. "No restrictions on the movement of emergency services, like the medical emergency and supply of goods," the circular read

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 8:59 pm IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Following the guidelines of the Delhi government, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has imposed night curfew on its campus from December 27. As per the JNU circular, the curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM. "No restrictions on the movement of emergency services, like the medical emergency and supply of goods," the circular read.

Meanwhile, persons coming from/ going to airport/ railway station/ ISBTs are allowed to travel on production of valid ticket. "Shops dealing with essential foods, grocceries, fruits and vegetables, diary and milk booth, pharmaceuticals and ATM are allowed to function. Whereas, all other shops, school canteens and dhabas shall be closed during the curfew timings," the circular mentioned.

The Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed inside the JNU campus- wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing is mandatory. "The campus residents are hereby instructed not to move within the campus during the curfew timings. Campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement," read the JNU circular.

Any person found in violation of the Covid guidelines shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, it mentioned.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
