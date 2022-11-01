Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 Registration Begins For PhD Admission

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JNUEE 2022 PhD admission schedule

JNUEE 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) - 2022 for admission to PhD programme on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. The JNUEE 2022 application process has been started, and will conclude on November 20 (5 PM). The candidates can apply for JNUEE 2022 on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 600/ 900/ 1100, while the reserved category (SC/ ST/ PwD) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350/ 450/ 550. The candidates need to register for JNUEE 2022 including details and have to upload necessary documents and pay application fees.

JNUEE 2022: How To Apply Online At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Click on JNUEE 2022 registration link

Register using details and upload documents

Pay application fee

Click on submit

Download JNUEE 2022 application and take a print out for further reference.

JNUEE 2022 will be a three hours long test and will be conducted in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

JNUEE 2022: Check Schedule

December 7

Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- West Asian Studies, Economics Studies and Planning, Visual Studies, Environmental Sciences, Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy

Afternoon session (2.30 PM. to 5.30 PM)- North East India Studies, Management, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Comparative Politics and Political Theory

December 8

Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Social System, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Theatre and Performance Studies, Physical Sciences.

Afternoon session (2.30 PM. to 5.30 PM)- Chinese, Korean and Japanese Studies, Political Studies, Regional Development: Economics, European Studies, Biotechnology, Linguistics.

December 9

Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Historical Studies (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Computer Sciences/ Microsystems, Russian and Central Asian Studies, Molecular Medicine, Energy Studies Programme, Hindi Translation

Afternoon session (2:30- 5:30 PM)- South Asian Studies, Inner Asia Studies, Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, Indo-Pacific Studies

December 10

Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Cinema Studies, Philosophy, National Security Studies, Computational Biology, Women Studies

Afternoon session (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)- Regional Development: Geography, Sanskrit Studies, Informal Sector and Labour Studies, Chemical Science.

For any queries/ clarifications on JNUEE 2022, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.