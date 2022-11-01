Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 Registration Begins For PhD Admission
JNUEE 2022 Registration: The PhD admission test will be held on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. Apply till November 20 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in
JNUEE 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) - 2022 for admission to PhD programme on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. The JNUEE 2022 application process has been started, and will conclude on November 20 (5 PM). The candidates can apply for JNUEE 2022 on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 600/ 900/ 1100, while the reserved category (SC/ ST/ PwD) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350/ 450/ 550. The candidates need to register for JNUEE 2022 including details and have to upload necessary documents and pay application fees. ALSO READ | Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Out
JNUEE 2022: How To Apply Online At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in
- Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in
- Click on JNUEE 2022 registration link
- Register using details and upload documents
- Pay application fee
- Click on submit
- Download JNUEE 2022 application and take a print out for further reference.
JNUEE 2022 will be a three hours long test and will be conducted in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
JNUEE 2022: Check Schedule
December 7
Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- West Asian Studies, Economics Studies and Planning, Visual Studies, Environmental Sciences, Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy
Afternoon session (2.30 PM. to 5.30 PM)- North East India Studies, Management, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Comparative Politics and Political Theory
December 8
Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Social System, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Theatre and Performance Studies, Physical Sciences.
Afternoon session (2.30 PM. to 5.30 PM)- Chinese, Korean and Japanese Studies, Political Studies, Regional Development: Economics, European Studies, Biotechnology, Linguistics.
December 9
Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Historical Studies (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Computer Sciences/ Microsystems, Russian and Central Asian Studies, Molecular Medicine, Energy Studies Programme, Hindi Translation
Afternoon session (2:30- 5:30 PM)- South Asian Studies, Inner Asia Studies, Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, Indo-Pacific Studies
December 10
Morning session (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)- Cinema Studies, Philosophy, National Security Studies, Computational Biology, Women Studies
Afternoon session (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)- Regional Development: Geography, Sanskrit Studies, Informal Sector and Labour Studies, Chemical Science.
For any queries/ clarifications on JNUEE 2022, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.