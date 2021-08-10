Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) For Class 6 Admission Tomorrow

JNVST for Class 6 admission tomorrow

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 will be held tomorrow, August 11, for students seeking admission to Class 6. JNVST for Class 6 admission will be held for 24,17,009 students in all the states and Union Territories across the country. JNVST is held for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). The selection test scheduled to be held tomorrow will be held by following all Covid safety measures in around 11,182 centres.

NVS has already released JNVST admit card 2021 for Class 6 admission test. The JNVST hall ticket direct link is now available to candidates on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya-- navodaya.gov.in.

NVS has directed students, teachers and staff members to follow all the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central government for the safety and security of students and invigilators. Wear face marks, using sanitisers and undergoing thermal screening before entering the examination hall will be made mandatory on the day of the examination.

NVS, on August 8, had changed 62 exam centres for the Class 6 admission test. The exam centres, an official statement said, have been changed “due to administrative reasons”.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

After qualifying the JNVST Class 6, shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure admission to the JNVs.