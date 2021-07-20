Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Date For Class 6 Admission Announced

  • Home
The Ministry of Education, while announcing the JNVST exam date, said that the selection test will be held by following all Covid safety measures in 11,182 centres across the country.

New Delhi:

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 date has been announced for admission to Class 6. The JNVST 2021 was originally scheduled for April 10 will now be held on August 11 in all the states and Union Territories. JNVST is held for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). As many as 24,17,009 candidates have registered for JNVST 2021.

The Ministry of Education, while announcing the JNVST exam date, said that the selection test will be held by following all Covid safety measures. “The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres,” it added.

The Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States and UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.”

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

After qualifying the JNVST Class 6, shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure admission to the JNVs.

