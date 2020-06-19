Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: JNV Declares Selection Test Results For Classes 6 And 9

  • Home
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS, has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test result 2020 for Classes 6 And 9.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 19, 2020

New Delhi:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS, has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test result 2020 for Classes 6 and 9. NVS has hosted the result of the Jawahar Navodaya selection test (JNVST) on the official website. Students of Class 6 who have taken the selection test can check their JNVST Class 6 results 2020 at cbseit.in/cbse/web/nvsresult/ by entering the roll number and date of birth. And the students for their admission to Class 9 can check their JNVST results at cbseit.in/cbse/web/nvsresult/ResultIX.

Shortlisted candidates will be admitted as lateral entry students to Navodaya Vidyalaya for the upcoming session on the basis of their results on this selection test.

The first phase of Navodaya Selection Test for the students of Class 6 was conducted on January 11, 2020 and the Class 9 Navodaya Selection Test was conducted on February 8, 2020.

At least 75% of the seats in a district, according to the JNV admission policy, are filled by students selected from rural areas at block level and the remaining seats are filled on the basis of open merit of the district.

The JNV selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are mental ability test, arithmetic test and language test.

