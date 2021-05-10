Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has postponed its selection test (JNVST) for Class 6

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has postponed its Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to Class 6 due to ‘administrative reasons’ in all states except Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had scheduled the JNVST for Class 6 admission on May 16, 2020.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test,” reads the official notification.

The JNV admission test is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional languages of each state respectively. The test is for two hours and is divided into three sections. The question paper has 80 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks.

There is a Mental Ability Test which has 40 questions carrying 50 marks and is of 60 minutes duration. Then there are Arithmetic Test and Language Test with 20 questions each, carrying 25 marks each and of 30 minutes duration each.

As per the admission policy of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, at least 75 per cent of the seats in a district are filled by candidates selected from rural areas at the Block level and the remaining seats are filled from the open merit of the district.