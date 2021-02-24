  • Home
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Selection Test Over; What’s Next

JNVST Class 9: The results of the JNV Class 9 selection test will be displayed on the JNV notice board. The shortlisted candidates will also be informed via SMS and the results will be sent via Speed Posts.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 24, 2021 2:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has conducted the Class 9 selection test today, February 24, at multiple centres across the country. The entrance test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for Class 9 admissions was held in two mediums -- English and Hindi. The test, held for a total duration of two hours and 30 minutes, comprised questions from Mathematics, General Science, English, and Hindi. JNVST Class 9, as per the JNV admission policy, was conducted in offline pen-paper based-mode.

The application portal of JNV -- navodaya.gov.in/nvs -- will host the JNVST results 2021. The results of the JNV Class 9 selection test will also be displayed on the JNV notice board. The shortlisted candidates will also be informed via SMS and the results will be sent via Speed Posts.

This year the JNVST Class 9 exams were held keeping in mind the coronavirus situation. The exams previously scheduled for February 13 were deferred till February 24. The students had to wear face masks while taking the exams, maintain social distancing in the exam hall and reach the examination centre prior to the reporting time for mandatory frisking.

JNVST Class 6

The JNVST for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on April 10, 2021, for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The selection test will be held in English, Hindi, and the regional languages of each state. The entrance test is conducted for 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. According to the reports, over 40 lakhs students will appear for JNVST Class 6 this year.

