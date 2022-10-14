Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admission 2023: Application Deadline Extended; Direct Link

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for Class 9 lateral entry till October 25. The students can register for JNV Class 9 selection test 2023 on the official website -- navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Earlier the last date to register for NVS application form class 9 selection test was October 15.

The candidates who are bonafide residents and studying in Class 8 during the academic session 2022-23 in one of the governments or government-recognized schools of the district where the JNV is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply for the selection test. The candidate must be born between May 1, 2008, to April 30, 2010. Candidates appearing in the JNVST 2023 must pass the Class 8 annual examination for the academic session 2022-23.

Direct Link: JNV Class 9 Admission 2023 Registration

JNV Selection Test 2023: Exam Details

The NVS will conduct the JNV selection test for Class 9 on February 11, 2023. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes (2.5 hours). However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), an additional time of 50 minutes will be provided. The candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks as per NVS criteria in all 4 subjects. The JNVST 2023 merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in three subjects, Maths, Science, and one of the two languages in which the candidate has scored more marks.

Subject Marks English 15 Hindi 15 Maths 35 Science 35 Total 100

JNV Selection Test 2023: Paper Pattern

The JNV selection test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. The medium of language for examination will be Hindi or English. The examination will be held in offline mode and candidates will have to mark their answers on the OMR sheet.

Click here for more Education News