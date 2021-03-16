Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Selection Test Rescheduled; To Be Held In May, June

  • Home
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has rescheduled the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Class 6 students. The JNVST 2021 was originally scheduled for April 10.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 6:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has rescheduled the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Class 6 students. The JNVST 2021 was originally scheduled for April 10. Now, the test will be conducted in two parts in May and June. For all the states and the Union Territories except Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the entrance test will be conducted on May 16. The Class 6 students of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be appearing for the entrance test on June 19. The test is conducted for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

The entrance test is conducted for 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test.

Earlier Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducted the entrance test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for Class 9 admissions in two languages -- English and Hindi. The test, which lasts two hours and 30 minutes, comprised questions from Mathematics, General Science, English, and Hindi. The JNVST Class 9 was conducted in offline pen-paper based-mode.

