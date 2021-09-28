  • Home
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) result 2021 for the students of Class 6 and 11.

Sep 28, 2021

JNVST Classes 6, 11 results 2021 have been announced
New Delhi:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) result 2021 for the students of Class 6 and 11. The NVS result link for Class 6 is available on the website but an official notice is yet to be published. Students who appeared for the entrance exam this year can check their results online just by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The provisional select list of candidates for Class 11 has also been made available and candidates can check it at the official website— navodaya.gov.in. Selected candidates can submit their documents at their respective JNVs.

For Class 6, the results will also be displayed in these offices — Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, District Education Officer, District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya of the region.

Direct link for Provisional Select List for Class 11 admissions

JNVST Result 2021 Class 6

This year, JNV Class 6 entrance examination was held on August 11, 2021. The JNV Class 6 entrance test was conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state following all COVID-19 protocols.

As per data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, JNVST 2021 was conducted at 11,152 centres in 644 districts across the country for around 14 lakh students. As many as 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Schools.

How To Check JNV Class 6 Result 2021

Students can check the NVS result 2021 Class 6 by following the simple steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website: cbseitms.in or navodaya.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘View JNVST Class 6 result 2021’ link
  • Enter the registration number and password
  • Click on the 'Submit' button
  • JNV Class 6 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a printout of the same for future use
JNVST Class 6
