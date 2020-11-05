Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins; Here’s Direct Link

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the application window for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2021-22. The application window for admission to JNV Class 9 for the 2021-22 session started from Wednesday, November 4, and will continue till December 15. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in for the all India level JNVST selection test. Shortlisted candidates will be admitted as lateral entry students to Class 9 in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states for the upcoming session 2021-22 on the basis of their results on this selection test.
The JNVST for the students of Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2021 as an offline test. The Class 9 JNVST will be held at the designated exam centres allotted for the purpose for the vacant JNV Class 9 seats.
JNVST Class 9 Application -- Direct Link
The JNV Class 9 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy, is conducted in English and Hindi. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are ENglish, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.
JNV Class 9 Admission Test Eligibility
Only those candidates who are studying Class 8 during the academic session 2020-21 in one of the government or Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.
Candidates appearing for the admission test must qualify Class 8 in the academic session 2020-21 from the district where he/she is seeking admission.
A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2005 and April 30, 2009 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.