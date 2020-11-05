Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins; Here’s Direct Link

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the application window for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2021-22. The application window for admission to JNV Class 9 for the 2021-22 session started from Wednesday, November 4, and will continue till December 15. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in for the all India level JNVST selection test. Shortlisted candidates will be admitted as lateral entry students to Class 9 in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states for the upcoming session 2021-22 on the basis of their results on this selection test.

The JNVST for the students of Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2021 as an offline test. The Class 9 JNVST will be held at the designated exam centres allotted for the purpose for the vacant JNV Class 9 seats.

The JNV Class 9 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy, is conducted in English and Hindi. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are ENglish, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.

JNV Class 9 Admission Test Eligibility