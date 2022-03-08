Japan's Osaka University To Collaborate With Universities In Kerala

Image credit: Shutterstock Osaka University to collaborate with universities in Kerala

Japan's Osaka University will collaborate with various universities in Kerala and an understanding has been reached for further steps to be taken in this connection. The understanding for the cooperation was arrived at during a meeting between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and consul general of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki, the CM's office said here on Tuesday.

The chief minister, during the meeting, indicated that preliminary discussions were held in this regard at the time of the visit of a state delegation led by him to Japan in November, 2019. He pointed to the necessity to further strengthen the cooperation between Japan and Kerala in the fields of higher education, tourism and Ayurveda.

Collaborations, in the areas of waste management, fish processing and agro-industries, were also welcomed, he said.

There are several Malayalie nurses working in the health sector in Japan and they would benefit from the training in the Japanese language, Vijayan said, adding that the southern state was expecting to maintain warm relationships with Japan in future also.

Chief secretary V P Joy, chief principal secretary to CM KM Abraham, state government's officer on special duty in Delhi Venu Rajamani were present during the meeting, the CMO statement added.

