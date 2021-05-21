Jammu University UG Semester Exams To Be Held In Online Open-Book Format

  • Home
The University of Jammu on Thursday announced that it will conduct the undergraduate exams for various semesters in online, open-book format.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 21, 2021 9:49 am IST

New Delhi:

The University of Jammu on Thursday announced that it will conduct the undergraduate exams for various semesters in online, open-book format. The examination will be held for regular and private candidates of the semester I, III, and V. Jammu University will release the date sheet for these examinations on the official website--jammuuniversity.ac.in.

"The exams for the candidates of Undergraduate course of Semester I, III and V Non CBCS (Regular and Private) shall be conducted in an Online Open Book Examination Mode," the varsity informed on Twitter.

Schools, Colleges Closed

Jammu and Kashmir has extended the closure of all the state educational institutions till May 31 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. As part of the new restrictions, all schools, colleges, universities, technical or skill development institutions in the state will remain closed.

Various school teachers and students were tested positive for COVID-19 after which the government had taken the decision to shut down the educational institutions.

Jammu University Results
