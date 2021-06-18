Jammu University Releases Time Table For UG Semester Exams

Jammu University semester exams time table released

The University of Jammu has released the timetable for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The date sheet has been released for various OG courses for faculty of arts, social science, science, commerce and management. The examination will begin at 10 am and it will be conducted in online mode. Students the date sheet for these examinations on the official website--jammuuniversity.ac.in.

The examination will begin on June 22 and will end on July 1, 2021, for courses including Three Year BA, BSc, BSc Home Science, BCom, BBA, BCA, BA English (Hons), BCom (Hons) Degree (General) course, etc.

“Date-sheet of online exams of three year BA, BSc, BSC Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ BA English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates)to be held in 2021,” the varsity tweeted.