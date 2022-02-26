Jammu University Launches Department Of Journalism And Media Studies

  • Home
The university of Jammu on Saturday launched the department of journalism and media studies, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj Dhar who described it as the fulfilment of a long-awaited desire of the region.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 10:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jammu:

The university of Jammu on Saturday launched the department of journalism and media studies, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj Dhar who described it as the fulfilment of a long-awaited desire of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dhar dedicated the department to the people of Jammu and elaborated on his long-term academic and infra-structural vision of the department. VC was categorical about the fact that this department is not going to function like any other existing department; all efforts would be made to make it one of the best Departments, if not the best one.

In this context, he stated how the domain of journalism is ever-expanding and the role of technology in the domain of media-both print, and electronics.

He pointed out that apart from regular classroom lectures, the course shall also include the continuous interaction with the best of the journalists available in this country, regular workshops, exposure to the latest technological know-how, special lectures, hands-on-the-job experiments, institutional visit. Unfolding his larger vision for the Department, Prof Dhar spoke about the establishment of a Centre for Media Studies which shall comprise of Oral History Cell, Language Lab, and Community Radio Station.

"All these components are also in the final stage of their completion. These components, once functional, shall become nodes where students can hone their necessary skill and the practical experiences of handling the latest equipment", Prof Dhar said while complimented Prof Shyam Narayan Lal and Dr Vinay Thusoo for their exemplary job and lauded their efforts in achieving the set target of establishing the department.

He concluded by stating that the Department shall be an important feather on the cap of the university and hopefully the pass-out students would become "our brand ambassador" in the day to come.

Prof Shyam Narayanan Lal, Head of Department of Journalism and Media Studies dwelt in detail about the trajectories of how the department became a reality. Dr Vinay Thusoo, Coordinator, Department of Journalism and Media Studies conducted proceedings of the function and also delivered a formal vote of thanks.

