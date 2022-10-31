Jammu University, Indian Army Begins Five-Day Youth Festival In Bhaderwah

  • Home
The University of Jammu and the Army on Monday commenced a five-day youth festival at the varsity's Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 2:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

University of Jammu
Jammu:

The University of Jammu and the Army on Monday commenced a five-day youth festival at the varsity's Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The fest, titled 'Sangam 2022', was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh in the presence of the Chief Guest, Major General Ajay Kumar (GOC) Delta force, they said.

The event is being held after a pandemic-induced break of two years following a decline in the cases, they said. Approximately 1,200 students from 34 colleges and universities from the entire Jammu region are participating in this event, Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

A total of 40 events including paragliding, river rafting, rock climbing, rappelling and ziplining have been planned during this five-day festival, he added. Such cultural and sporting events are a great way towards aligning the perception of youth towards a positive end and portray an overall image of the Indian Army as a harbinger of peace, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

