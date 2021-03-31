Jammu Class 12 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow

JKBOSE Class 12 (Jammu) board exams to begin tomorrow

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will be starting the Class 12 board exams for Jammu region tomorrow. The exams will be held in offline mode while following the standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines. The first exam will be of Geography for Science and Arts students. The Class 12 board exams (Jammu division) date sheet was released at jkbose.ac.in.

The exams will be held from 11 am. Class 12 board exams will culminate on April 29.

All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centres will be sanitised, the official said.

Ms Veena Pandit, JKBOSE chairperson will monitor the measures placed to conduct the exams in a smooth manner.

Class 12 Jammu Board Exams Date Sheet

The exams will be conducted separately for the Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce students. The Home Science and Commerce students will begin their board exams on April 5 with General English paper. The exams will end on April 29 for all the streams.









Jammu Class Exam-Day Guidelines

JKBOSE has released a list of exam-day guidelines for Class 12 students. They include both instructions to avoid any malpractice during papers and any spread of infection among the students and faculty members.

The students will have to carry their JKBOSE admit cards along with them to the exam hall.

The students have been asked not to carry any electronic gadgets like mobile phones or headphones which may lead to any malpractice during the exams.

All the superintendents and heads of institutions have been asked to ensure sanitisation of the exam halls and ensure practice of COVID-19 SOPs.

The schools were asked to conduct the practical exams on their own from March 10 and end them before the theory papers.