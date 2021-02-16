  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir Translates School Textbooks In Regional Languages

Jammu And Kashmir Translates School Textbooks In Regional Languages

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has initiated the translation of school textbooks in the regional languages in line with the National Education Policy.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 6:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE Winter Division Class 10, Class 12 Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 9
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From February 18, List Of Documents Required
JKBOSE Inaugurates Two-Day Textbook Translation Workshop
UP Chief Minister Launches "Path Pradarshak" Free Coaching Facility For Competitive Exam Aspirants
Kendriya Vidyalayas: Classes 10, 12 Students Attendance Increases To Over 60%
Sikkim: Girl Students Of Classes 6-8 To Receive Self-Defence Training
Jammu And Kashmir Translates School Textbooks In Regional Languages
Jammu And Kashmir Translates School Textbooks In Regional Languages
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has initiated the translation of school textbooks in the regional languages in line with the National Education Policy.

The National Education Policy had promoted the use of regional languages in the schools and higher educational institutes by incorporating them into the mode of teaching. The Union government had promoted the schools to impart education in the state’s regional languages to help those students who are speaking in local languages and ensure the sustainability of these languages.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has followed the government’s recommendations and introduced four local languages in the schools including Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and Dogri.

To do the same, the state education board has initiated the translation of the existing textbooks written in English into four languages mentioned above.

Earlier on Monday JKBOSE started a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from Class 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from Class 1 to 5, into four official languages (Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi).

About 24 experts from Jammu and 33 experts from Kashmir from the translation industry, School Education Department, and State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) participated in the workshop.

Click here for more Education News
jkbose kashmir division jkbose.co.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Education Minister Urges Universities To Reflect On How To Stop 'Brain Drain'
Delhi Education Minister Urges Universities To Reflect On How To Stop 'Brain Drain'
Rajasthan Technical University To Hold Practicals After Theory Exams
Rajasthan Technical University To Hold Practicals After Theory Exams
Students Allowed To Submit Class 12 Board Exam Date To Avoid Clash With JEE Main
Students Allowed To Submit Class 12 Board Exam Date To Avoid Clash With JEE Main
NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow
NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow
Government Launches New Version Of Education Technology Platform, NEAT 2.0
Government Launches New Version Of Education Technology Platform, NEAT 2.0
.......................... Advertisement ..........................