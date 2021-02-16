Jammu And Kashmir Translates School Textbooks In Regional Languages

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has initiated the translation of school textbooks in the regional languages in line with the National Education Policy.

The National Education Policy had promoted the use of regional languages in the schools and higher educational institutes by incorporating them into the mode of teaching. The Union government had promoted the schools to impart education in the state’s regional languages to help those students who are speaking in local languages and ensure the sustainability of these languages.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has followed the government’s recommendations and introduced four local languages in the schools including Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and Dogri.

To do the same, the state education board has initiated the translation of the existing textbooks written in English into four languages mentioned above.

Earlier on Monday JKBOSE started a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from Class 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from Class 1 to 5, into four official languages (Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi).

About 24 experts from Jammu and 33 experts from Kashmir from the translation industry, School Education Department, and State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) participated in the workshop.