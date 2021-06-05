  • Home
  Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association Launches Toll-Free Helpline To Address Students' Grievances

Jammu And Kashmir Students’ Association Launches Toll-Free Helpline To Address Students’ Grievances

The toll-free number will be available 24x7 and will address the problems of the students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Jun 5, 2021

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association has launched a toll-free helpline to address students’ grievances. The toll-free number will be available 24x7 and will address the problems of the students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh facing problems relating to their college campuses anywhere in the country can call on the tollfree number 18008919650, register their complaints and get their problems addressed.

While announcing the launch, a social media post of the National Spokesperson of the students’ association said: “This initiative is another major step by association for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh students. Students can lodge their grievances including those related to their campus or any other types of issues so that meaningful solution can be found with respective state governments and university authorities.”

“For Students of Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh across the country, the Toll Free Number will be available 24×7. Students from Jammu and Kashmir now can register their problems by Dailing 18008919650,” the spokesperson added.



Education News
