  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 With COVID Protocols

Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 With COVID Protocols

Jammu and Kashmir School Reopening News: Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Srinagar reopened on Monday for Classes 10 and 12. Students were seen happy and enthusiastic at the resumption of physical classes.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 1:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
Minister Of State For Education, Annapurna Devi, To Felicitate CBSE Teachers, Principals Today
Primary Classes Of MP Schools Reopen After Break Due To COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till September 25
Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, To Felicitate 22 CBSE Teachers, Principals Tomorrow
Schools In Jammu Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 With COVID Protocols
Schools in Srinagar resume for students of Class 10, 12

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Srinagar reopened on Monday for Classes 10 and 12. Students were seen happy and enthusiastic at the resumption of physical classes.

Speaking to ANI, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kothibagh, Srinagar, Bushra said, "I am feeling very happy at the resumption of classes. Teachers were doing a lot of effort in online classes, but we were not comfortable. Physical classes are good because we can interact with teachers whenever we want."

She further said that schools are properly taking care of COVID-19 protocols and providing masks and sanitisers.

"I was missing the school a lot. I was not able to study properly in online classes due to internet issues. In-person classes are always best, so I always enjoy physical classes in school," another student, Arbeena from the same school said.

Expressing happiness about meeting friends in the school, a student, Humaira Manzoor said, "I am very happy that schools have reopened. Now I can meet my friends and teachers. Even, I was not able to study anything at home due to network issues."

Further, a teacher of the English Faculty in the same school, Shabina Taj said, "We are getting very good response from students. All the students are very happy about physical classes. Students are even bringing their queries to discuss with us. Also, staff and students, both are following the SOPs issued by government."

On September 5, Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the reopening of schools for students of Class 12 and 10 and staff with 50 per cent capacity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor
Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor
NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Ends Today
DU Cut-Off 2021: Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For BSc Courses From Last Year
DU Cut-Off 2021: Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For BSc Courses From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................