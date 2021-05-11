  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir has announced a special scholarship for the children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. This is done to help the minors who have become orphaned after their parents succumbed to the virus.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 11, 2021 9:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura: Nine More Schools Affiliated To CBSE
School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
COVID-19: FTII Students Want Suspension Of Online Classes For 2020 Batch
Gujarat: Medical College Teachers Call Off Stir After Government's Assurance
Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir announces special scholarship for children who lost parents to COVID-19
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir has announced a special scholarship for the children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. This is done to help the minors who have become orphaned after their parents succumbed to the virus.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a slew of measures for the state to help grapple with the health crisis and its adverse impacts. Special benefits have been announced for those who have lost their family members.

As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the government has promised scholarships to help fund the studies of children orphaned or have lost a parent due to COVID-19.

He said that, “Children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government”.

While announcing the relief package, Mr Sinha said that “Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to COVID-19. The government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment”.

Jammu and Kashmir had recorded a rise of 3,614 COVID-19 cases yesterday taking the total number of active cases to 2,20,546. The number of deaths recorded were 56.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
Madhya Pradesh To Build COVID-19 Isolation Centre At Justice Tankha Memorial Special School
Madhya Pradesh To Build COVID-19 Isolation Centre At Justice Tankha Memorial Special School
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees
.......................... Advertisement ..........................