Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir announces special scholarship for children who lost parents to COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir has announced a special scholarship for the children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. This is done to help the minors who have become orphaned after their parents succumbed to the virus.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a slew of measures for the state to help grapple with the health crisis and its adverse impacts. Special benefits have been announced for those who have lost their family members.

As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the government has promised scholarships to help fund the studies of children orphaned or have lost a parent due to COVID-19.

He said that, “Children, who have lost their parents to COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government”.

Children, who have lost their parents to #COVID19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 11, 2021

While announcing the relief package, Mr Sinha said that “Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to COVID-19. The government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self employment”.

Jammu and Kashmir had recorded a rise of 3,614 COVID-19 cases yesterday taking the total number of active cases to 2,20,546. The number of deaths recorded were 56.