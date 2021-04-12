Jammu and Kashmir schools to remain closed till April 18

Jammu and Kashmir has extended the closure of all the state schools till April 18 due to rising COVID-19 cases. No on-campus or in-person classes will be held for students upto Class 12. Earlier the state had allowed educational institutions to be reopened from April 12. As the rate of infections increased, the Union Territory administration had asked the district magistrates to take a call on reopening of state schools.

The School Education department of Jammu and Kashmir has allowed the schools to hold both practical and theory examinations as per the schedule while taking all the health precautions as per COVID-19 protocol.

The schools have been asked to ensure santisation of the laboratories and exam halls before conducting any in-person examination.

“It is clarified that this order does not prohibit the conduct of any scheduled exam during this period by an examination conducting body or institution, subject to existing COVID norms of adequate social distancing and sanitisation”, the school education department said.

Earlier dozens of teachers and students had tested positive for virus in different districts mostly in Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam, as reported by PTI.

The union territory had also started regular health checkup of school students in view of the virus outbreak in the state. Initially, these checkups are being done in Poonch, Samba, Kathua and Jammu