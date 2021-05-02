Jammu and Kashmir schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31

Jammu and Kashmir has extended the closure of all the state educational institutions till May 31 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. As part of the new restrictions, all schools, colleges, universities, technical or skill development institutions in the state will remain closed.

“All schools, colleges, universities, technical or skill development Institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till May 31”, ANI quoted the government of Jammu and Kashmir as saying.

All, schools, colleges, universities, technical/skill development Institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed till 31st May: Govt of J&K — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The state had closed the educational institutions after the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Various school teachers and students were tested positive for COVID-19 after which the government had taken the decision to shut down the educational institutions.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board exams and postponed the Class 12 board exams.

The colleges were earlier allowed to hold online classes.