Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30

Jammu and Kashmir has extended the closure of all the educational institutions till June 30

Jammu and Kashmir has extended the closure of all the educational institutions till June 30. The decision to keep the schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutes, skill development institutes and coaching centres closed for offline classes has been taken on the basis of the “current assessment” of the coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All Schools, Colleges, Universities, Technical Education / Skill Development Institutes and Coaching Centers shall remain closed for in-person / on campus teaching,” a statement read.

As part of the new order issued by the government, the universities and colleges can be allowed to call in person attendance of minimal staff for research or laboratory work. The teaching staff will be required to conduct online classes from their homes only, it added.

However, such staff of educational institutions, the government said, as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this Order.

All government and private schools and colleges were closed in April as a precautionary measure after a number of students and teachers tested positive for Covid. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examinations for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 were also cancelled.

“In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled,” the Lt. Governor’s office said.

“The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly,” it added.