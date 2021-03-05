  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organize Workshop On Out Of School Education

Jammu And Kashmir: Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organize Workshop On Out Of School Education

The objective of the workshop was to sensitise the educational administrators, planners and teacher educators on mainstreaming out of school children into the education system, an official statement said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 1:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ramesh Pokhriyal To Inaugurate 29th Edition Of New Delhi World Book Fair Today
NCW Launches Course To Support Digital Learning Among 5,000 Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
NEP Right Step Towards Making India's Younger Generation World's Precious Human Capital: Minister
Want Our Students To Be 'Job Providers, Not Job Seekers': Manish Sisodia
QS World University Rankings: 12 Indian Institutions Secure Top 100 Position
UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Rules For Dual Degree Offered By Indian, Foreign Institutes
Jammu And Kashmir: Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organize Workshop On Out Of School Education
J&K Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organise Workshop On Out Of School Children
Image credit: facebook.com/JKInformationOfficial
New Delhi:

Samagra Shiksha, Jammu and Kashmir, and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on March 4 conducted a workshop on ‘Out of School Children’ at Teachers’ Bhawan in Jammu. The objective of the workshop was to sensitise the educational administrators, planners and teacher educators on mainstreaming out of school children into the education system, an official statement said.

Jammu And Kashmir Samagra Shiksha project director Dr Arun Manhas informed the audience that under Samagra Shiksha, several initiatives have been taken for identification and mainstreaming of out of school children.

Dr Manhas informed three non residential special training centres have been established in the Union Territory where 2,765 out of school children are enrolled. Fifty three teacher volunteers are imparting special training to these children.

Out of 2,765 enrolled children, 1,151 have been mainstreamed so far and the process of mainstreaming the remaining children is going on.

Prof Sunity Sanwal, faculty member, Department of Elementary Education, NCERT, said the council has developed different bridge courses for these out of school children.

Approximately 23,000 bridge course books have been supplied to various districts to run the non residential special training centers during 2019-20, Dr Manhas said.

Dr Manhas said a child under 6-14 years age group is considered out of school if he or she has never been enrolled in an elementary school or if after enrollment has remained absent from school for 45 days, without prior intimation for reasons of the absence.

A mobile application, TALAASH, has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF-India, which helps to map children who are not enrolled in mainstream education, he said.

Chief education officers, zonal education officers and representatives from Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Juvenile Justice Board, Child Protection Committees and Labour Commission participated in the workshop.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available
JEE Main 2021 March Registration Ends Tomorrow, No Correction Window Available
TANCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today
TANCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Inaugurate 29th Edition Of New Delhi World Book Fair Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Inaugurate 29th Edition Of New Delhi World Book Fair Today
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key, OMR Responses Released
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key, OMR Responses Released
NCW Launches Course To Support Digital Learning Among 5,000 Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
NCW Launches Course To Support Digital Learning Among 5,000 Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................