The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has finalised rules as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The administration said that it has proposed the creation of an academic council similar to that of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Jammu and Kashmir was exempt from the RTE Act, which mandates free and compulsory education for all children between the ages of six to 14 years.

The Principal Secretary of School Education for Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, through his official social media account, said: “Today finalised rules under RTE Act; implementation to be a reality in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory soon.”

RTE Act in Jammu and Kashmir

Under the RTE ACT, all schools including unaided private schools will have reservations of 25 percent seats for students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category. Jammu and Kashmir was exempt while it still had its special category status under Article 370. That status was withdrawn with the abrogation of Article 370 in April, 2019 bringing the newly-formed Union Territory under the purview of the Right to Education Act.

Dr Samoon said that the administration has also proposed an academic council for Jammu and Kashmir which will be based on the NCERT pattern.

Dr Samoon, on Saturday, said: “Finalised proposal for establishing the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Council for Education, Research and Training (JKUTCERT) on NCERT pattern for approval of administrative Council.”