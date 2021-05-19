Jammu And Kashmir: Rs 30 crore Earmarked To Set Up Model Residential Schools For Tribals

  • Home
An amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of model residential schools in tribal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2021 10:17 am IST

An amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of model residential schools in tribal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Tribal Affairs Department secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the modernisation of hostels managed by the department is another key focus area for which a budget of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked.

Mr Choudhary held a meeting here to finalise various development plans. In a major initiative the department is focusing on the establishment of model residential schools for which an amount of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked in the budget, he said.

He said six model schools are being made operational with hired or temporary accommodation while executing agencies have been directed to complete the construction work in the next two years.

"Each hostel will be provided with a library, gymnasium, smart classroom and sports clubs among other facilities. The department also approved Rs 50 lakh for providing multipurpose vehicles to 10 hostels in Phase-I for catering and management needs,” he said.

Mr Choudhary asked the department to notify schemes for tribal youth for their constructive engagement in various livelihood initiatives.

