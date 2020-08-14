Jammu And Kashmir Reduces School Syllabus By 30%

In an attempt to make up for the academic loss during COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir has decided to reduce school syllabus of Classes 10, 11, and 12.

“Syllabus for 10+2 classes exams reduced to 70 % for JKUT. This also applies for 10th class syllabus for exams, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary; School Education and Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir, said on social media.

syllabus for 10+2 classes exams reuced to 70 % for JKUT pic.twitter.com/3Tw5Y8Jbl0 — Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon IAS (@AsgarSamoon) August 14, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had previously reduced school syllabi by 30%, considering the “extraordinary situation” of COVID-19 pandemic.

After CBSE, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Goa had also decided to reduce school syllabi.

The council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, is also planning to reduce school curriculum for 2020-2021.