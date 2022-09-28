  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota

Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota

Over 2,000 school students and NCC cadets participated in "know your Army" event on the golden jubilee of Army's White Knight Corps at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 10:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry, Karaikal
Merger Of Primary Schools Only After Taking Parents, Teachers Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister
High Number Of Vacant Posts Of Principals, Dropout Rate: NCPCR On Delhi Government Schools
COVID-19: Delhi High Court Directs School To Permit Unvaccinated Teacher To Join Duty
Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow For Classes 1 To 8 Due To Continuous Rains
Delhi NCR Rains: Gurugram Orders Schools To Remain Shut
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota
School students and NCC cadets participated in "know your Army" event
Nagrota:

Over 2,000 school students and NCC cadets participated in "know your Army" event on the golden jubilee of Army's White Knight Corps at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. The students learnt about counter-terror and counter-infiltration operations as well use of military equipment during the programme, Army officials said.

The awe-inspiring display of attack helicopters Rudra and an enthralling display of free fall sky diving by a team of sky divers from the Army adventure wing sent a wave of excitement among the students, they said. "It was an education tour for us to know about military operations and military power. It has encouraged us to join the Army and serve the country," Sumit Kumar, a student of Government Boys High School Nagrota, said.

The 16th Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organised a mela with an aim to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army, Army officials said. The event was attended by more than 2,000 school children from Army Public School Nagrota, Sainik School Nagrota, Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School Nagrota, Government Boys High School Nagrota and NCC cadets, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, GOC of White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh recalled the glorious history of the Corps and its pivotal role in the defence of the Jammu region. He remembered the sacrifices made by the bravehearts to ensure peace in the region and territorial integrity during the wars with Pakistan, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
school students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Students Enrolling in DU Have To Mandatorily Register In Academic Bank Of Credit: Delhi University
Students Enrolling in DU Have To Mandatorily Register In Academic Bank Of Credit: Delhi University
KCET Result 2022: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Revised Rankings On October 1
KCET Result 2022: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Revised Rankings On October 1
Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra Appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor Of North Bengal University
Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra Appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor Of North Bengal University
UP BEd 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here
UP BEd 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here
Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link
Central University Of Haryana UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................