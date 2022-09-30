  • Home
  • Education
  • Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year

Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year

JKBOPEE NEET 2022: The list of candidates for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT programmes have been published roll-number wise. JKBOPEE has also announced that the board will contribute 15 per cent seats for AIQ from this year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 11:00 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Details On AIQ Seats, Reservation
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Original Record Of Girl Who Scored Zero Marks In NEET
NEET UG 2022: Course Options Other Than MBBS For Low Rank In NEET
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Date And Time
Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year
JKBOPEE NEET 2022 merit list out
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has issued the list of candidates of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022). The list of candidates for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT courses has been published roll-number wise at jkbopee.gov.in. JKBOPEE has also announced that the board will contribute 15 per cent seats for All India Quota (AIQ) from this year.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has provided the result of candidates belonging to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who appeared in NEET 2022 to JKBOPEE on September 26.

JKBOPEE in a statement said that it will notify the schedule for online and offline registration of eligible candidates separately. The eligible and willing candidates are advised to remain in touch with the BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant documents and certificates ready for registration as and when asked for the same, the statement added.

The candidates who have appeared in NEET UG 2022 from other states and Union Territories and whose roll numbers do not figure in the JKBOPEE list but claim to belong to the Union Territories will be required to submit all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu/Srinagar physically by October 3 (4 pm).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2022, for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses on July 17. NEET UG result was announced on September 7, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
JKBOPEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment
KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
International Translation Day 2022: How Do We Celebrate This Day?
International Translation Day 2022: How Do We Celebrate This Day?
Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-Chancellors To 8 Universities
Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-Chancellors To 8 Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................