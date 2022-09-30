JKBOPEE NEET 2022 merit list out

The Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has issued the list of candidates of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022). The list of candidates for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT courses has been published roll-number wise at jkbopee.gov.in. JKBOPEE has also announced that the board will contribute 15 per cent seats for All India Quota (AIQ) from this year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has provided the result of candidates belonging to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who appeared in NEET 2022 to JKBOPEE on September 26.

JKBOPEE in a statement said that it will notify the schedule for online and offline registration of eligible candidates separately. The eligible and willing candidates are advised to remain in touch with the BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant documents and certificates ready for registration as and when asked for the same, the statement added.

The candidates who have appeared in NEET UG 2022 from other states and Union Territories and whose roll numbers do not figure in the JKBOPEE list but claim to belong to the Union Territories will be required to submit all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu/Srinagar physically by October 3 (4 pm).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2022, for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses on July 17. NEET UG result was announced on September 7, 2022.