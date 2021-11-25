Jammu and Kashmir LG Launches Smart Schools For Tribal Communities

Image credit: twitter.com/OfficeOfLGJandK "The work of modernisation of 100 schools will be completed in the first phase by March 2022," LG tweeted

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the Union Territory government's ambitious project of transforming 200 schools into smart schools for tribal communities. The project will be executed in two phases at a cost of Rs crores. "The work of modernisation of 100 schools will be completed in the first phase by March 2022 and another 100 schools by December 2022," LG in his tweet mentioned.

Today dedicated UT Govt’s historic initiative of transforming 200 schools into Smart Schools for Tribal communities.Govt has taken another major decision to provide scholarships to 21000 children of Gaddi,Sippy,Dard,Sheena communities who were deprived of same for last 3 decades. pic.twitter.com/uqN6yXIU4o — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 25, 2021





The Lieutenant Governor announced another major decision to provide scholarships to 21000 children of Gaddi, Sippy, Dard, Sheena communities who were deprived of same for last three decades. “In 1991, the Gaddi, Sippi community was declared tribal but their children were denied scholarship. For three decades they kept approaching governments but no decision was taken. This issue was brought to my notice just a few days back and we immediately decided that scholarships will be provided to the 21,000 children of Gaddi, Sippi, Dard, Sheena communities”, he said.

Dedicated UT Govt’s historic initiative of transforming 200 schools into Smart Schools for Tribal communities of J&K; Our priority is to secure the future of tribal children.



Watch full address here:https://t.co/bT5GL12ESu pic.twitter.com/2jRaKUtejT — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 25, 2021





The LG also congratulated the tribal communities for the new beginning of an educational empowerment in the union territory. "Our priority is to secure the future of tribal children. Smart schools in tribal and remote areas equipped with modern facilities to develop scientific temper in children and make them future-ready, besides arresting the drop-out rate."

"Members of the Tribal communities, PRI representatives, people associated with voluntary organizations to be involved in the management of Smart Schools so that these schools could perform the role of changemakers in our society," he tweeted.