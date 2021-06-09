Jammu And Kashmir board (JKBOSE) Class 11, 12 exams cancelled

  • Home
Jammu And Kashmir Cancels Class 11, 12 Board Exams

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has decided to cancel the pending board exams for Class 11 and Class 12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 7:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JKBOSE board exam 2021: Following suit, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has decided to cancel the pending board exams for Class 11 and Class 12. The exams have been cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted. A detailed process for declaring results and calculating scores will be announced shortly,

“In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled,” the Lt. Governor’s office said.

“The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly,” it added.

On June 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had cancelled their Class 12 board exams, following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After CBSE, over a dozen states have decided to scrap exams for Class 12 students.

Another central board, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have cancelled board exams for both Classes 10, 12 students.

Assam, however, is an exception. The state government on June 8 said it will conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 and SOPs for the exams will be released soon.

