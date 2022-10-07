Jammu And Kashmir Government Announces Uniform Academic Calendar In Schools

Jammu and Kashmir government announces uniform same academic calendar for schools

Jammu and Kashmir government Friday has decided to implement a uniform academic calendar in all schools in the Union Territory including the conduct of annual examinations in the March-April session for up to Class 9.

The order, issued by School Education department principal secretary Alok Kumar stated, "… sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9 in all the government and government recognised private schools of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

It said the new admissions across all the schools shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)